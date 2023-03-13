Australia prepares to announce nuclear-powered submarine deal

Anthony Albanese’s due to announce one of the most significant investments in Australia’s defence capabilities.

The leader’s travelled to America to meet with US president Joe Biden and UK prime minister Rishi Sunak as part of the AUKUS agreement.

It’s been widely reported that the trio will confirm details around a deal that’ll see Australia own a fleet of nuclear-powered submarines.

The country will reportedly buy up to five Virginia-class submarines from the early, before building a UK-designed boat.

The project is predicted to create around 20,000 jobs over the next 30 years.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking to media in San Diego this morning, Albanese was remaining tight-lipped about the specifics.

"It's a new dawn in San Diego and a new dawn tomorrow for Australia's defence policy tomorrow," Albanese said.

Last week, Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said the country “firmly objects to the AUKUS agreement, which has been announced in response to China’s military build-up in the Indo-Pacific".

"We believe that the cooperation among the three countries poses a serious nuclear proliferation risk, impacts the international nuclear non-proliferation system, stimulates the arms race, undermines peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region, and is widely questioned and opposed by regional countries and the international community."