Watch: Man calmly takes one-handed catch while holding beer

Ashburton man Liam Fuller is the coolest man in Christchurch today after taking a one-handed catch in the crowd at Hagley Oval, all while holding a full beer.

Having barely arrived at the ground for the third day of the Test between New Zealand and Sri Lanka, Fuller was quickly called into action as Tim Southee launched a six over deep midwicket.

Still holding his beer, Fuller stood up and rushed down the bank, snaffling the ball in his right hand, before sculling his drink to celebrate.

Speaking to Spark Sport at the lunch break, Fuller said "it just stuck like a glove".

"You beauty," he said.

A cricketer himself, Fuller said he probably would have dropped a catch like that in an actual game.

"That'd be put down easy by me," he laughed.

At lunch, New Zealand were 239 for seven in their first innings, still trailing Sri Lanka by 116.

Daryl Mitchell remains not out on 71 while Matt Henry is unbeaten on 3.