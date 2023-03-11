'Unprecedented outage' leads to no captions on 3 TV channels

An 'unprecedented outage' has led to captions being made unavailable across three TV channels.

Able, who provides live captions across multiple channels, said an outage with their service provider caused the issue.

1News at 6pm on TVNZ 1, Newshub live at 6pm on Three, and the ANZ Premiership Netball: Pulse vs Steel Live on Prime were all without captions this evening.

In a statement, Able said: “We sincerely apologise for this disruption to our auto-captioning.”

Able said they are working to fix the issue and are encouraging those affected to reach out via email or Facebook.