Teenage boy among 2 arrested after Southland aggravated robbery

Two people, including a teenage boy, have been arrested and firearms, cannabis and ammunition have been seized following an aggravated robbery in Southland last week.

The arrests follow three searches of homes in Mataura, including two on Albion St and one on Forth St, Detective Senior Sergeant Greg Baird said.

Baird said the alleged aggravated robbery occurred in Queens Park on March 5.

The armed offenders squad carried out the searches and cordons were in place as a precaution.

Two firearms, ammunition, cannabis, and alleged stolen property were seized by police during the searches.

A 39-year-old Mataura man appeared in the Invercargill District Court on Friday on charges of unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of ammunition and cultivation of cannabis.

A 16-year-old boy has been referred to Youth Aid in relation to the possession of a firearm.

"Inquiries are continuing into the robbery and other matters arising from the search warrants," Baird said.

Further arrests are likely.

"Police will continue to zero tolerance to alleged offending by gang members and associates and want to assure members of the local community and public that offenders will be held to account."