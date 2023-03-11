Other Sport
1News

Surf's up for national lifesaving champs after cyclone chaos

2:16pm

More than 1500 athletes will have a crack at the national title at this year's Surf Lifesaving Championships being held at Christchurch's New Brighton beach this weekend.

To pull it together in 2023 was no small feat though as Cyclone Gabrielle majorly impacted training preparations with many athletes instead joining recovery efforts.

Nathan Proctor from Waikanae Surf Lifesaving Club said they had all but written off participating this year.

“Leading up to this event we couldn't even train,” Proctor told 1News.

“All the beaches were closed, the water was contaminated with logs on the beach.”

It was a similar deal for Joseph Wilson and Mairangi Bay’s surf lifesavers.

“You're dealing with debris, a lot of undercurrents, floating cars, oils drums,” he recalled.

“We drove an IRB [inflatable rescue boat] over a roundabout!”

Proctor and Wilson said Surf Lifesaving effectively turned into search and rescue in the wake of Cyclone Gabrielle.

“There was a few of us delivering newspapers because there was no way to let everyone know to conserve water or anything so we'd go through the streets putting a paper in everyone's letter box for daily updates,” Proctor said.

“It was quite unreal – I tell my friends, ‘I drove an IRB down here, pulled 79 people out the water and pulled them to safety in this shopping complex’,” Wilson added.

“It's quite surreal.”

Those efforts didn’t go unnoticed which is why all involved did all they could to ensure this year’s nationals went ahead with everyone included.

“We don't have an event that often where everyone comes to one spot and people make relationships that last a lifetime,” Surf Lifesaving regional manager Stu Boyce said.

“You'll see people only at nationals and you catch up for a beer or catch up in the race.”

This year, the journey down was another opportunity for those bonds to be forged and strengthened.

“We had troubles with ferries, people couldn't get their crafts down here from the North Island so the local clubs landed skis, surfs and boards,” Proctor said.

“We're really lucky.”

Those helped by Auckland’s surf lifesavers during Cyclone Gabrielle probably say the same thing.

Other Sport

SHARE

More Stories

Ice Blacks making most of rare home series against Australia

Ice Blacks making most of rare home series against Australia

The New Zealand men's ice hockey team play their trans-Tasman rivals this weekend in a three-match series in what will be their first games at home in almost four years.

8:22pm

1:24

Winning QLD horse tests positive for cocaine

Winning QLD horse tests positive for cocaine

Both End Assembly's A and B tests have come back positive following victory in Queensland late last year.

5:15pm

Hobbs still fizzing over sub-11 second run - tail wind or not

Hobbs still fizzing over sub-11 second run - tail wind or not

Thu, Mar 9

2:06

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?

Slap fighting: The next big thing, or unsporting stupidity?

Thu, Mar 9

Ally Wollaston back on track after challenging 12 months

Ally Wollaston back on track after challenging 12 months

Wed, Mar 8

2:09

Erika Fairweather flying thanks to 'borderline annoying' rivalry

Erika Fairweather flying thanks to 'borderline annoying' rivalry

Wed, Mar 8

2:04

Latest

Popular

2 mins ago

NBA superstar Klay Thompson praises Kiwi Charlisse Leger-Walker

NBA superstar Klay Thompson praises Kiwi Charlisse Leger-Walker

15 mins ago

Evacuations in Queensland as worst-ever floods near peak

Evacuations in Queensland as worst-ever floods near peak

34 mins ago

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

0:31

Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

46 mins ago

In a flap: Pigeon poo ruffles event centre feathers

In a flap: Pigeon poo ruffles event centre feathers

3:54pm

Fox storms into contention at rain-hit Players Championship

Fox storms into contention at rain-hit Players Championship

3:46pm

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler

US man charged with killing child sex offender with antler
1
2
3
4
5
6