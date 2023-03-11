Mitchell's ton, Henry's fireworks rocket Black Caps into lead

The Black Caps have stunned Sri Lanka in another explosive session on day three of the first Test at Hagley Oval in Christchurch, carving out a small but significant nine-run lead at tea thanks to the bats of Daryl Mitchell and Matt Henry.

Mitchell fought his way to a fifth Test century during the second session after New Zealand resumed at 162-5, 193 runs behind Sri Lanka’s first innings of 355.

Despite watching Michael Bracewell and captain Tim Southee depart at the other end, Mitchell continued to march on towards his century before a quick two gave him the milestone and a well-earned applause from the standing Christchurch crowd.

Daryl Mitchell celebrates his century against Sri Lanka on day three of the first Test. (Source: Photosport)

Mitchell departed soon after for 102 but appeared to pass the baton on to Henry who had quietly been crafting an impressive innings of his own with 20 runs already in the bank from 46 deliveries.

ADVERTISEMENT

After surviving an LBW appeal from Sri Lanka, his new partner Neil Wagner appeared to give him some inspiration with a thunderous six to square leg to end an over.

Henry followed suit immediately after, smashing two sixes and a four off Dhananjaya de Silva to open the next over and take his batting to another gear.

That led to a brutal over for Kasun Rajitha as Henry notched up 24 runs to earn a fifty, a New Zealand lead and more cheers from the delighted crowd.

As quick as the fun started though, it was all over in the following over with an inswinging yorker from Asitha Fernando; Henry departing for 72 off 75 balls.

Fernando then removed Wagner for 27 to end New Zealand's innings at 373 with a 18-run lead.

Sri Lanka shaved nine runs off the deficit before tea without loss.