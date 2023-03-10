Golf
Ryan Fox makes rough start at Players Championship

38 mins ago
Ryan Fox looks on during the first round of the Players Championship.

Ryan Fox looks on during the first round of the Players Championship. (Source: Getty)

Ryan Fox has plenty of ground to make up at the Players Championship after a tough opening round at TPC Sawgrass in Florida this morning.

Fox, who started on the back nine for his first round, finished two-over on the par-72 course, leaving him 10 shots off American leader Chad Ramey who shot a blemish-free 64.

Fox started the day in an uneventful manner, bogeying the par-three 13th hole before clawing back to even-par on the 18th with a birdie.

However, his round became much more of a seesaw on the front nine as his birdie on the first hole was immediately undone by a bogey on the par-five second.

Back-to-back bogeys on the fourth and fifth were slightly remedied with another birdie on the sixth but a fifth bogey on the round left him at two-over for the day and in a tie for 98th.

It could've been worse though - just ask Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy went from thick grass to a double bogey on his opening hole at The Players Championship. He ended his round the same way and in between was some pedestrian golf at the TPC Sawgrass.

It added to a 76, his highest score in just over a year, and left him more hopeful of sticking around on the weekend than getting back to No. 1 in the world.

“You don't hit it in the fairway here, you're going to struggle,” the World No.3 said.

Golf

