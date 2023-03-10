Northland, Auckland brace for thunderstorms

MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms across many parts of the upper North Island today as a front moves eastwards across New Zealand.

The front, combined with cooler temperatures aloft the whole country, is leading to an unstable atmosphere.

Thunderstorms moving onto Northland now. Latest thunderstorm outlook at https://t.co/BZWb807s5l ^SG pic.twitter.com/wa3C6p6vdd — MetService (@MetService) March 9, 2023

"Over the North Island, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this morning and afternoon for Northland, Auckland, parts of Waikato, western Waitomo and Taranaki, and this afternoon and evening about the central North Island from inland Waikato, Bay of Plenty and inland Gisborne, down to Hawke's Bay and northern Tararua District," it wrote.

"A low risk covers remaining North Island areas. These thunderstorms will produce localised heavy rain of 10-25 mm/h and hail 5-15 mm diameter."

ADVERTISEMENT

A southerly change may bring showers to Wellington and south Wairarapa, with a moderate thunderstorm risk.

"Any thunderstorms that develop will produce localised heavy rain with intensities of 15-25 mm/h and small hail."

There are heavy rain watches in Northland and Auckland including Great Barrier Island, and Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki.

Further south, there could be isolated showers in eastern areas.

A good day to keep an eye on the radar as a front moves over New Zealand. https://t.co/prKU7NLNY1



See the area of rain west of Northland? There are currently thunderstorms in that area moving towards the land. The latest thunderstorm outlook is here https://t.co/BZWb807s5l ^SG pic.twitter.com/CEZSxcE2LP — MetService (@MetService) March 9, 2023

It could develop into thunderstorms in Marlborough and inland north and mid-Canterbury.