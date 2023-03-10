New Zealand
Northland, Auckland brace for thunderstorms

9:40am
MetService says there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms across many parts of the upper North Island today as a front moves eastwards across New Zealand.

The front, combined with cooler temperatures aloft the whole country, is leading to an unstable atmosphere.

"Over the North Island, there is a moderate risk of thunderstorms this morning and afternoon for Northland, Auckland, parts of Waikato, western Waitomo and Taranaki, and this afternoon and evening about the central North Island from inland Waikato, Bay of Plenty and inland Gisborne, down to Hawke's Bay and northern Tararua District," it wrote.

"A low risk covers remaining North Island areas. These thunderstorms will produce localised heavy rain of 10-25 mm/h and hail 5-15 mm diameter."

A southerly change may bring showers to Wellington and south Wairarapa, with a moderate thunderstorm risk.

"Any thunderstorms that develop will produce localised heavy rain with intensities of 15-25 mm/h and small hail."

There are heavy rain watches in Northland and Auckland including Great Barrier Island, and Bay of Plenty east of Ōpōtiki.

Further south, there could be isolated showers in eastern areas.

It could develop into thunderstorms in Marlborough and inland north and mid-Canterbury.

