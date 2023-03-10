Meningitis Foundation 'really concerned' about vaccine supply

Meningitis Foundation chairman Gerard Rushton said he is "really concerned" about the supply of vaccines for meningococcal disease.

It comes as two university students are among four confirmed cases in the Canterbury region so far this year.

"Any case of meningitis is of concern to us, particularly the second case in Christchurch now linked to Canterbury University.

"We've been warning of this for a long time now," Rushton told Breakfast this morning.

"The other thing we're really concerned about... is the supply of vaccine at the moment.

"Talking to the universities yesterday, both Christchurch-based universities were struggling for supply."

He also said a more "robust" vaccination awareness campaign is needed.

"We've been in touch with Health New Zealand for a long time now, and Pharmac, we've been advocating for a robust awareness campaign around this roll-out of vaccine, but it just hasn't happened.

"These students, they just don't know the vaccine's there."

It comes after the mother of one of this week's cases told 1News it's important to know there are two different vaccinations that people need to get to be fully protected.

The Meningitis Foundation yesterday issued a statement "urging all eligible people — particularly those living in halls of residence in their first year of tertiary study — to seek vaccination for both meningococcal B and the ACW & Y strains of the disease".

"People are not aware," Rushton said. "It's really important to get this message out there."

What you need to know

Meningococcal disease is a fast-moving illness, with symptoms similar to other illnesses like influenza.

National Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink has explained the disease.

"It's a bacterial infection that can cause two very serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning). It can affect anyone — but it's more common in children under the age of 5, teenagers, and young adults.

"Up to 15% of people carry the bacteria that cause meningococcal disease in their nose and throat without being sick. The bacteria are spread in secretions from the nose or throat by coughing, sneezing and kissing."

Symptoms of meningococcal can include but aren't limited to a high fever, vomiting, and joint and muscle pains.