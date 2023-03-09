Mother of Canterbury meningococcal case shares message to students

The mother of the most recent meningococcal case in Canterbury has a strong message for students in New Zealand.

Speaking to 1News, the 18-year-old woman's mother, who has asked not to be named, said her daughter was vaccinated against four out of the five strains of the virus.

She said it's important to know there are two different vaccinations that people need to get to be fully protected.

"Anyone who was vaccinated against meningococcal before March should check with their doctor and make sure they have the correct vaccinations."

The 18-year-old was hospitalised with Covid-like symptoms before being diagnosed with meningococcal and blood poisoning.

She said the only reason she knew her daughter needed medical attention was because she tested herself with an oximeter, otherwise she may not have made it through the night.

"Initially I just thought she had Covid or was run down, if it wasn't for her using the oximeter it may have been too late."

Her mother said it was "touch and go" and the family are relieved she is now through the worst of it and recovering at home.

Close contacts of the woman have been identified and have all received antibiotics to help stop them from developing the disease.

Risk low

National Public Health Service Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said the chances of anybody else catching it from the case is low.

"Members of the same household as a person who has the disease are at the highest risk of getting it, including those living in a hall of residence or boarding schools," Pink said.

"It is free for those in in their first year of living in halls of residence or in boarding schools to get vaccinated against meningococcal disease and I would strongly encourage those who are eligible to get their vaccinations for the extra protection, whether that is at your student health medical centre or general practice."

Meningococcal disease is a fast-moving illness, with symptoms similar to other illnesses like influenza.

"It's a bacterial infection that can cause two very serious illnesses: meningitis (an infection of the membranes that cover the brain) and septicaemia (blood poisoning). It can affect anyone — but it's more common in children under the age of 5, teenagers, and young adults.