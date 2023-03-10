British TV astrologer Mystic Meg dies aged 80

British TV astrologer Mystic Meg, real name Margaret Lake, has died aged 80.

Lake was a household name in Britain in the 1990s, presenting a segment called Mystic Meg Predicts on the National Lottery from 1994 to 2000. The item saw her attempt to predict facts about the future lottery winner before the winning numbers were drawn.

She went on to write horoscopes for newspaper The Sun for over 20 years.

The Sun reports Lake was admitted to hospital in London last month, suffering from flu.

She died at 3.45am on Thursday (local time), the paper reports.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Without any question, she was Britain's most famous astrologer by a million miles," the BBC reports her agent said.

"Nobody came close to Meg in that respect. She was followed by millions in this country and also around the world.

"She even became part of the English language — if a politician, somebody from showbiz or ordinary people in the street are asked a tricky question they will say 'Who do you think I am, Mystic Meg?'

"It shows what an impact she made."