New Zealand
Western Springs forced to relocate races after cyclone and floods

6:21am
Flooding at Western Springs. (Source: Western Springs Speedway. )

Western Springs Speedway has been forced to relocate racing for several months after the Auckland Anniversary floods and Cyclone Gabrielle caused significant damage to stadium infrastructure.

The stadium, which hosts various motorsports events over the summer, had its power distribution flooded — damaging it beyond repair.

A number of slips around the stadium have also made it too dangerous to reopen the speedway for racing.

Auckland Council said the entire primary power feed will need to be replaced, which will require looking at options to reinstall it outside the floodplain.

Because of risks to safety, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited director of Auckland stadiums, James Parkinson, said the main stadium site had to be closed.

"The assessments so far, and ongoing uncertainty around underlying causes for some of the damaged areas of the site means that, for health and safety reasons, we have had to make the difficult decision to suspend general access to the main stadium site," he said.

Flooding at Western Springs Speedway. (Source: Facebook)

Alongside damage to the power infrastructure, the Ponsonby Rugby Club's clubrooms were flooded with contaminated water.

The club won't have any access to their clubrooms and will only have limited access to playing space.

"We know this is an extremely challenging situation for Western Springs Speedway and for Ponsonby Rugby Club. We are working closely with both organisations recognising that the situation is causing uncertainty and concern," Parkinson said.

"We appreciate their understanding while we undertake further engineering assessments and measures to ensure the safe operations of our main stadium area and to replace the power feed and secure it against future events of this nature."

In a post to Facebook following the cyclone, Western Springs said it would likely take a minimum of three months to make the necessary repairs to the speedway.

"This latest devastating news is just another chapter in what has been a horror story of events over the past three seasons," the post read.

A number of events have now been moved to Onehunga's Waikaraka Park. The speedway was also set to host Auckland's Laneway festival, which had to be cancelled.

