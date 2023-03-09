New Zealand
Trolley left atop Otago bridge, causes 'major disruptions'

5:10pm
The suspended trolley above the Balcultha Bridge on Sunday morning.

The suspended trolley above the Balcultha Bridge on Sunday morning. (Source: NZ Police)

Police are less than amused after a trolley-based prank caused "major disruptions" in the South Otago town of Balclutha on Sunday morning.

Southern District Police shared CCTV images in a Facebook post Thursday afternoon, showing three people nabbing a trolley from what appears to be a Countdown supermarket, then leaving it atop one of Balclutha Bridge's curved spans around 5.30am on March 5.

A shot of the suspended trolley shared on Facebook.

A shot of the suspended trolley shared on Facebook. (Source: NZ Police)

"This caused a road closure, and a crane was required to remove the trolley," the post read.

"Police are working to identify those responsible."

CCTV footage of the trolley being taken.

CCTV footage of the trolley being taken. (Source: NZ Police)

Facebook users were more enthusiastic about the trio's antics, some celebrating the stunt while others criticised the use of a crane to remove the trolley.

"Could be one of the best i’ve seen. bravo boys," one person commented in the Facebook group Blokes and their Walks Home, where the police post had been shared.

"Three dudes to get it up and they needed a crane to get it down surely someone could have just chucked a rope up and dragged it down??!!" another person wrote.

The trio caught on camera playing with the trolley.

The trio caught on camera playing with the trolley. (Source: NZ Police)

"Only in Clutha," one person simply wrote, sharing the feat in a public post.

Police ask that anyone who recognises the people involved or who has information on the incident dial 105 and reference file 230308/8290.

