Group carry out two Waikato 'aggravated robberies' in 10 mins

Police in Waikato are hunting those responsible for two aggravated robberies they believe are linked.

The first attack took place at a business on Te Putu St, Taupiri, about 8.20am, Waikato Area Commander William Loughrin said.

Items were stolen after a "number of offenders" entered the business, before driving off.

Just 10 minutes later, there was a ram-raid at a business on Hakanoa St in Huntly.

Police did not say what was taken in that incident, but believe the two are linked and are following leads.

Anyone with information is asked to contact them.