Politics
1News

For whom do the bells toll? Not the MPs - not today anyway

By Felix Desmarais, Political Reporter
41 mins ago
The Beehive and Parliament.

The Beehive and Parliament. (Source: 1News)

An Ernest Hemingway book is titled 'For Whom the Bell Tolls', but at Parliament today the bells rang for no one.

Traditionally in Parliament bells ring to alert MPs of the 2pm sitting - but today - for the first time in evidently anyone's memory - they simply did not sound.

Their chimes usually take on a background performance on television news, ringing in the background as MPs are grilled on the black and white tiles outside Parliament's sitting chamber. Audible across parliament, the bells signal to members to enter the parliamentary chamber and take their seats.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson expressed some confusion about the unusual silence while speaking to reporters before entering the House, saying "there are no bells today, for reasons I cannot explain".

The issue was addressed once MPs were in Parliament, with Palmerston North MP Tangi Utikere asking Speaker Adrian Rurawhe if other "provisions" would be put into place to make sure MPs knew to come to the House.

"Even though most members should know that the House sits at two," he said.

Rurawhe said the Office of the Clerk - which provides specialist parliamentary procedure and legal advice, as well as secretariat services to the House - had not been aware of the issue until the bells failed to ring.

“Apparently this has not happened in anyone’s memory so there’s very little we can do right now."

He said it appeared the number of MPs in the House were "similar to a usual Thursday". Sitting Thursdays are quieter than Tuesdays or Wednesdays, with party leaders often out of town.

1News understands there was a fault with the bells which is being repaired and will be tested after the House rises.

Historically the bells were used most to signal a division - vote - on a bill, as before 1996 MPs went into lobbies marked "Ayes" and "Noes" to vote. The bells signalled to MPs to be present for the vote.

According to the Parliament website, the 1957 Labour Government had a majority of one vote and nearly lost its first vote in the chamber when MP Warren Freer, who was in the shower, did not hear the bells.

"The embarrassed Freer said that if he had known he ‘would have been present – soapsuds and all’. National’s Roy Jack had also been caught out, the official story being that he had gone downtown to buy some toothpaste."

The first bells were rung by hand, in the 1870s they were replaced with electric bells, and in 1987 electronic versions were put in place.

The Green Party drew some controversy in 2019 when then-MP Gareth Hughes suggested the bells be replaced with birdsong.

New ZealandPolitics

SHARE

More Stories

'Totally inappropriate' - MPs condemn Invercargill mayor's n-word use

'Totally inappropriate' - MPs condemn Invercargill mayor's n-word use

Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta said the n-word had been "soul-destroying" for many in the past and that Nobby Clark's use was "totally inappropriate".

4:33pm

Full video: Hipkins speaks after tour of Coromandel cyclone damage

Full video: Hipkins speaks after tour of Coromandel cyclone damage

The PM has been looking at damaged roads and red stickered houses.

3:56pm

No parole for those who violently attack first responders – ambo bosses

No parole for those who violently attack first responders – ambo bosses

3:28pm

Te Whatu Ora pulls inaccurate emergency department data

Te Whatu Ora pulls inaccurate emergency department data

2:49pm

Luxon confuses health agency with ministry in comms staff attack

Luxon confuses health agency with ministry in comms staff attack

12:49pm

Consumer NZ backs calls for banking competition inquiry

Consumer NZ backs calls for banking competition inquiry

11:26am

8:24

Latest

Popular

3 mins ago

Former Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama expected to be charged

3:49

Former Fiji PM Frank Bainimarama expected to be charged

41 mins ago

For whom do the bells toll? Not the MPs - not today anyway

For whom do the bells toll? Not the MPs - not today anyway

6:04pm

Palm kernel storage facility on fire in Invercargill

Palm kernel storage facility on fire in Invercargill

5:32pm

Primary teachers join nationwide strike next week

Primary teachers join nationwide strike next week

5:13pm

New CCTV clue in search for Tauranga doctor missing for a year

0:51

New CCTV clue in search for Tauranga doctor missing for a year

5:10pm

Trolley left atop Otago bridge, causes 'major disruptions'

Trolley left atop Otago bridge, causes 'major disruptions'
1
2
3
4
5
6