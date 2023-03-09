New Zealand
Auckland top non-European city on Forbes' work-life balance index

1:10pm
Auckland city skyline at night.

Auckland city skyline at night. (Source: istock.com)

Auckland has emerged as the top non-European city on Forbes' new work-life balance index.

The Worldwide Work-Life Balance Index 2023 was released last week by Forbes Advisor.

The top four cities in order were:

  • Copenhagen, Denmark - Work-Life Balance Score: 70.5
  • Helsinki, Finland - Work-Life Balance Score: 65.1
  • Stockholm, Sweden - Work-Life Balance Score: 64.8
  • Oslo, Norway - Work-Life Balance Score: 63.2

Auckland came in next at number five with a Work-Life Balance Score of 62.7.

"Auckland is the first city outside of Europe to rank in the top 10 in the Work-Life Balance Index," Forbes Advisor said.

"The city has a relaxed and friendly atmosphere, making it a comfortable and enjoyable place to live and work. It is home to a growing and diverse economy, providing ample employment opportunities across a range of sectors.

"The average employee works 26.3 hours weekly, meaning residents are able to enjoy the city’s rejuvenating environment and unwind after work.

"Full time employees are entitled to four weeks paid leave, and 11 public holiday days per year. Additionally, unemployment is significantly lower than other cities within the index, at 3.2%."

Australian cities didn't hit the 25 city list until much lower down, with Brisbane coming in at 17, Melbourne 18 and Sydney 22.

Abu Dhabi rounded out the list at number 25.

