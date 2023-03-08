New Zealand
1News

Students in hospital after raw chicken served at Kaitaia College

3:19pm
Kaitaia College.

Kaitaia College. (Source: Google Maps)

A school lunch provider has issued an apology after raw chicken was served to Kaitaia College students, leaving some in hospital.

Uncooked chicken tenders were mistakenly on the menu today, with some students becoming ill.

Kaitaia College said students were told to "immediately stop eating" the raw product after it was first discovered.

"A number of them have begun feeling, with some students taken to hospital for further treatment," Board of Trustees Chairperson Diane Laurenson said in a statement to parents.

"Parents have been advised and the food supplier, the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and other government agencies have been notified."

School lunch provider Bells Produce Ltd also gave a statement on the issue, including an apology.

"We have become aware that in today's lunches to the Kaitaia College, which was had cooled crumbed chicken as in ingredient, that a batch of the lunches had uncooked meat.

"Firstly we would like apologise to the school and children who this may have affected.

"All of the lunches were recalled as a safety measure once we we notified.

"We understand this is a concerning issue and we will be investigating what may have caused this issue as well as working with the school and everyone required in this matter to work through it.

"Once again we are deeply sorry to everybody involved and that those effected lunches not to a safe and acceptable standard that should be expected."

Kaitaia College also apologised for the incident.

New ZealandNorthlandFood and DrinkEducation

SHARE

More Stories

Doctor shortage 'right on a precipice' and expected to worsen - GP

Doctor shortage 'right on a precipice' and expected to worsen - GP

GenPro chairman Dr Tim Malloy says urgent action must be taken. 

9:11am

9:14

Northland big cat sanctuary goes into liquidation

Northland big cat sanctuary goes into liquidation

Kamo Wildlife Sanctuary's director says negotiations are underway with the liquidator and the Ministry for Primary Industries.

8:20am

Mum says bullied Waimea College student missed 6 weeks of school

Mum says bullied Waimea College student missed 6 weeks of school

6:21pm

5:19

Over 2100 properties red, yellow stickered post-cyclone

Over 2100 properties red, yellow stickered post-cyclone

Tue, Mar 7

Guns, drugs, cash seized in Northland gang bust, 9 arrested

Guns, drugs, cash seized in Northland gang bust, 9 arrested

Tue, Mar 7

Some teachers agree NCEA trial tests were too hard

Some teachers agree NCEA trial tests were too hard

Tue, Mar 7

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Emergency services respond to reports of light aircraft crash in sea

Emergency services respond to reports of light aircraft crash in sea

12 mins ago

Carterton street named after trailblazing mayor Georgina Beyer

6:18

Carterton street named after trailblazing mayor Georgina Beyer

16 mins ago

New Pike River images show 'considerable damage'

New Pike River images show 'considerable damage'

30 mins ago

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes to strike West Coast

3:17

Thunderstorms, possible tornadoes to strike West Coast

51 mins ago

Trio of former World Cup All Whites join interim coach Bazeley

Trio of former World Cup All Whites join interim coach Bazeley

54 mins ago

Lower Hutt man charged over early morning shooting

Lower Hutt man charged over early morning shooting
1
2
3
4
5
6