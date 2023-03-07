New Zealand
Heavy rain and thunderstorms for South Island's West Coast

23 mins ago
MetService weather warnings.

MetService has issued more heavy rain warnings and watches for the South Island's West Coast.

Those further north could also be in for some rough weather, with Buller and Nelson Lakes today being given a yellow heavy rain watch.

The watch is in place from from 6am to 10pm on Thursday this week.

"Periods of heavy rain. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria," MetService said in its rain watch.

The headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers is also now under a heavy rain watch from 6am to 6pm on Thursday.

An orange heavy rain warning remains in place for Westland from midnight today to 2pm Thursday.

"Expect 220 to 300 mm of rain about the ranges, and 150 to 200 mm nearer the coast, with thunderstorms possible. The largest accumulations are expected south of Otira where some models indicate about 350 mm about the Glaciers. Peak rates of 20 to 35 mm/h. Note, heavy rain is expected to ease for a time Wednesday evening, then ease from the south during Thursday," MetService said.

Fiordland north of Doubtful Sound is also still under a heavy rain warning from from 10pm tonight to 6am Wednesday.

