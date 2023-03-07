Grieving Williamson to arrive late for first Sri Lanka Test

The Black Caps have been brought back to earth from the highs of their Basin Reserve heroics last week with key batsman Kane Williamson mourning the death of his grandmother.

The Black Caps confirmed this afternoon Williamson will be a last-minute arrival for Thursday's first Test against Sri Lanka in Christchurch to allow him to mourn the death of Joan Williamson-Orr.

Williamson-Orr, a former mayor of Taupō and grandmother to 20 including Williamson and fellow Black Cap Dane Cleaver, died last Thursday aged 92.

Captain Tim Southee said Williamson was still in Tauranga with family while the side prepares at Hagley Oval.

“On behalf of the team, I think everyone is feeling for Kane at the moment and he is in the best place he can be. And that is with, in and around, his family. It is a sad time for the Williamson family,” Southee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are looking forward to Kane joining up. He has been able to train with the ND guys in Tauranga, so I am sure he will be hitting plenty of balls and making sure he is ready to go come Thursday.”

Williamson was a key contributor in the Black Caps' stunning one-run win over England last week with a 132-run knock in the second innings as he became New Zealand's record Test run-scorer.

It came after Williamson had waded through some questions and criticism around his form - chat that resulted in his late grandmother making headlines in January when she called a radio talkback show to defend him during the Black Caps' series against Pakistan.

"I happen to be Kane Williamson's grandmother... he’s one of 20 of my grandchildren,” she told Newstalk ZB at the time.

"The person who called in I think was doing a little bit of stirring.

"They're just not material to jump around and yahoo... people express themselves differently."

At the time, she said Williamson was, "a very lovely young man and he’s dedicated. A very humble man … he won’t care about criticism, I don’t think he even listens to it".

ADVERTISEMENT

Kane Williamson raises his bat after scoring his 26th Test century. (Source: Photosport)

Williamson proved that in Wellington last week - a win Southee said the Black Caps have now compartmentalised to focus on Sri Lanka.

"It has been great to have the amount of people who have been talking about Test cricket, to see the Basin Reserve filled for five days was great to be a part of,’’ Southee said.

"I think, just in general, the guys are pleased to see people talking about Test cricket. And Test cricket being exciting. England have played their part in that, over the last year or so. The guys still see Test cricket as the pinnacle of the game.

"It is a match that will be talked about for a long time, but they are a very humble group. Now our focus will shift to Sri Lanka.''

It won't be an easy task though, with Sri Lanka coming into the series in desperation mode as they chase a spot in the ICC World Test Championship final.

“We are obviously out of the Test championship, and they have got plenty to play for over the next two weeks," Southee said.