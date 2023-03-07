Electrocution risk warning over Canterbury power line vandals

Canterbury Police are warning of dangerous electrocution risks resulting from a rise in power line vandalism in the region.

The region's power company, Orion, is experiencing an increase in people intentionally tampering with its network throughout the region, according to police.

Police Senior Sergeant Roy Appley said there had been several incidents of people intentionally damaging power poles and lines, leaving live wires exposed.

"These incidents put the members of the public at risk of electrocution," he said.

"It is only a matter of time until a person or an innocent member of the public is seriously injured because of these actions.

"We have seen instances of potentially live wires that have been left hanging or jutting out of the ground from where people have tampered with cabling and other equipment.

"These people may not realise that they are putting the lives of the public at risk."

Police are appealing to members of the public to report any suspicious activity to 111 and to report any vandalised electricity lines to the power provider.