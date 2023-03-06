Victim 'shaken' after being assaulted by woman on Hamilton path

Police are appealing for information after a person was allegedly assaulted by a woman on a walkway next to Waikato River last week.

According to police, the assault happened on Hamilton River Path at the end of the walkway off Liverpool Street around 7.10pm, Wednesday, March 1.

"The victim sustained injuries in the assault and has understandably been left shaken," Detective Sergeant Laura Kerwin said today.

"We know that the victim was assisted by a member of the public, who was cycling along the path, following the assault.

"We encourage this person, and any other witnesses, to come forward and speak to police."

The alleged offender was reported as being a woman with with light brown skin, dark eyes, about 170cm tall, of a medium build and aged around her late 20s to early 30s.

"She was wearing a tight white crop-top, tight black pants, black sports shoes and her hair was tied up," Kerwin said.

Anyone with information can contact police on 105.