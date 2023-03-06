World
1News

Toblerone to drop Matterhorn mountain image from branding

42 mins ago
Toblerone sign in front of Matterhorn.

Toblerone sign in front of Matterhorn. (Source: istock.com)

Toblerone will no longer feature an image of the Matterhorn mountain on its packaging.

The distinctive pyramid-shaped chocolate treat has featured the iconic Swiss mountain on its packaging since 1970.

However, when Toblerone maker Mondelez shifts some of its production from Switzerland to Slovakia this will no longer be the case.

According to the BBC, in 2017 rules were put in place around "Swissness" which state that national symbols are not allowed to be used to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland.

US based Mondelez said it was expanding production outside Switzerland to "respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future".

The company said new packaging will include its founder's signature.

WorldFood and Drink

SHARE

Latest

Popular

8 mins ago

Explainer: Are you burnt out?

1:19

Explainer: Are you burnt out?

27 mins ago

Man arrested after pedestrian struck by car in Whangārei

Man arrested after pedestrian struck by car in Whangārei

42 mins ago

Toblerone to drop Matterhorn mountain image from branding

Toblerone to drop Matterhorn mountain image from branding

52 mins ago

Scott Dixon third in drama-filled IndyCar season-opener

0:30

Scott Dixon third in drama-filled IndyCar season-opener

59 mins ago

Full video: National’s Luxon speaks from Auckland childcare centre

Full video: National’s Luxon speaks from Auckland childcare centre

10:30am

Heavy rain to batter lower South Island later this week

Heavy rain to batter lower South Island later this week
1
2
3
4
5
6