Toblerone to drop Matterhorn mountain image from branding

Toblerone will no longer feature an image of the Matterhorn mountain on its packaging.

The distinctive pyramid-shaped chocolate treat has featured the iconic Swiss mountain on its packaging since 1970.

However, when Toblerone maker Mondelez shifts some of its production from Switzerland to Slovakia this will no longer be the case.

According to the BBC, in 2017 rules were put in place around "Swissness" which state that national symbols are not allowed to be used to promote milk-based products that are not made exclusively in Switzerland.

US based Mondelez said it was expanding production outside Switzerland to "respond to increased demand worldwide and to grow our Toblerone brand for the future".

The company said new packaging will include its founder's signature.