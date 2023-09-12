World
1News

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

39 mins ago
Levira, Portugal was painted red with 2.2 million litres of wine.

Levira, Portugal was painted red with 2.2 million litres of wine. (Source: Pop Base)

A 2.2 million litre flood of red wine swept through the Portuguese town of Levira yesterday, stunning locals as it painted everything red.

Two tanks belonging to winemaker Destilaria Levira (Levira Distillery) burst for currently unknown reasons, sending a red wave - nearly enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool - down a steep hill and through the streets of the small town.

The spill was so large, local officials triggered an environmental alert and were forced to divert it away from the nearby Certima River.

Local media reported the Anadia Fire Department had successfully blocked off the flood and directed it into a field.

Firefighters said the basement of one home near the distillery had been flooded with wine.

Destilaria Levira issued an apology on Facebook, saying (via translation) that they "deeply regret the incident".

"Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general in Levira," they wrote.

"The causes of the incident are being investigated by the competent authorities.

"We take full responsibility for the costs associated with damage cleanup and repair, with crews available to do it immediately. We're committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible."

WorldUK and EuropeFood and Drink

SHARE ME

More Stories

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

US researcher pulled from Turkish cave over a week after he fell ill

Mark Dickey, 40, experienced stomach bleeding 1,000m beneath the surface and needed 190 experts internationally to bring him back up.

10:42am

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

Train thought to carry Kim Jong Un leaves from N Korea to Russia

After a complicated, hot-and-cold relationship for decades, Russia and North Korea have been drawing closer to each other.

9:51pm

Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3

Small plane crash at air show in Hungary kills 2 and injures 3

Mon, Sep 11

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

Russia turns to old ally North Korea to resupply army in Ukraine

Mon, Sep 11

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

Rail and shipping corridor linking Asia to Europe announced at G20

Sun, Sep 10

Rescue begins of sick researcher stuck 1000m inside Turkish cave

Rescue begins of sick researcher stuck 1000m inside Turkish cave

Sun, Sep 10

Popular

Latest

1
2
3
4
5
6

6 mins ago

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

Massive whale washes up on Horowhenua beach

18 mins ago

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

Over 2000 feared dead in Libya after storm causes severe flooding

30 mins ago

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

39 mins ago

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

50 mins ago

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

Warriors home final tickets sell out within minutes

52 mins ago

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

Prefu: Economy 'holding its own' – Grant Robertson

More from Entertainment

Cher to release her first Christmas album

Cher to release her first Christmas album

The 77-year-old is looking to spread some Christmas Cher very soon.

30 mins ago

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

L.A.B, Stan Walker, Bic Runga among 2024's Homegrown headliners

The initial lineup for Wellington’s Jim Beam Homegrown has been announced, with a number of iconic Kiwi artists returning to the iconic waterfront festival.

10:34am

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

Taika Waititi talks the All Blacks, tall poppies and Tour De Rugby

10:18am

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

Jazz Thornton collapses in Celebrity Treasure Island teaser

7:33am

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

Lil Nas X documentary premiere delayed by bomb threat

9:30pm