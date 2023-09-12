River of wine paints Portuguese town red after tanks burst

A 2.2 million litre flood of red wine swept through the Portuguese town of Levira yesterday, stunning locals as it painted everything red.

Two tanks belonging to winemaker Destilaria Levira (Levira Distillery) burst for currently unknown reasons, sending a red wave - nearly enough to fill an Olympic swimming pool - down a steep hill and through the streets of the small town.

The spill was so large, local officials triggered an environmental alert and were forced to divert it away from the nearby Certima River.

Local media reported the Anadia Fire Department had successfully blocked off the flood and directed it into a field.

Firefighters said the basement of one home near the distillery had been flooded with wine.

Destilaria Levira issued an apology on Facebook, saying (via translation) that they "deeply regret the incident".

"Although the incident did not cause any injuries, we want to express our sincere concern for the damage caused in general in Levira," they wrote.

"The causes of the incident are being investigated by the competent authorities.

"We take full responsibility for the costs associated with damage cleanup and repair, with crews available to do it immediately. We're committed to resolving this situation as soon as possible."