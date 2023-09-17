World
Cheers: Crowds descend on Munich as Oktoberfest begins

9:15pm
Oktoberfest typically draws around 6 million people per year.

The beer is flowing, and millions of people descend on the Bavarian capital to celebrate the official opening of Oktoberfest.

With the traditional cry of “O’zapft is” — “It’s tapped” — Mayor Dieter Reiter inserted the tap in the first keg at noon on Saturday (local time), officially opening the 18-day festivities.

People run to enter the 188th 'Oktoberfest' beer festival in Munich, Germany.

Revellers decked out in traditional lederhosen and dirndl dresses trooped to Munich’s festival grounds Saturday morning, filling the dozens of traditional tents in anticipation of getting their first 1-litre mug of beer.

Minutes before the first keg was tapped, to cheers from the crowd, Bavarian Governor Markus Soeder asked festivalgoers if they were ready for Oktoberfest to begin.

“I can only say one thing: This is the most beautiful, biggest, most important festival in the world,” he said.

Crowds run to enter the 188th Oktoberfest beer festival.

Oktoberfest has typically drawn about 6 million visitors every year. The event was skipped in 2020 and 2021 as authorities grappled with Covid-19, but returned in 2022.

A 1-litre mug costs between 12.60 euros and 14.90 euros (NZ$22.80- $26.95) this year, an increase of around 6% from last year.

This year’s Oktoberfest, the 188th edition, runs through to October 3.

People are seen running as the first keg is tapped.

