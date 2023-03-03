New Zealand
1News

Driver dies after assault following 2-car crash in Auckland

6 mins ago

Police are investigating after a driver was fatally assaulted after a two-car crash on Auckland's North Shore this evening.

Emergency services were called to the scene of the two-car crash at the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd about 7pm.

"Initial information suggests that the driver of one of the cars was subsequently assaulted by occupants of the second car," police said.

The driver suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.

Emergency services at the scene of a two-car crash at the intersection of Tramway Rd and Beach Haven Rd, on Auckland's North Shore. (Source: Supplied / Gareth Todd)

The occupants of the second car fled the scene following the assault, and police are now working to locate them.

The car is believed to be a black BMW sedan with the registration CTC411.

Anyone who sees the car is asked not to approach, but instead call police immediately on 111.

Multiple road closures are in place and motorists are asked to follow the directions of emergency services staff at the scene.

