Man allegedly murdered in Beach Haven was a local resident

Police have this afternoon named the man who was killed in an attack in Auckland's Beach Haven on Friday.

He was Joshuah Tasi, 28, of Beach Haven.

His death was the result of a fatal assault after a minor crash at the intersection of Tramway Road.

"Police extend our condolences to Joshuah’s family and friends at this extremely difficult time," a statement from police said.

"Joshuah’s family would like to thank all of the people who helped him and provided first aid at the scene.

"His family requests privacy at this time while they come to terms with the loss of their family member."

A karakia is taking place at the Beach Haven Community House this evening to honour Tasi’s life. A 1News reporter at the scene said over 100 people had gathered.

Two teens in custody

It comes as police yesterday charged two teens in relation to the incident

Detective Inspector Callum McNeill said in a statement last night, the youths, aged 17 and 14, have been charged with murder in relation to the fatal incident.

"It involved an [alleged] altercation between the occupants of two vehicles, during which one of the drivers was assaulted and suffered fatal injuries."

Inquiries led police to the Far North, where two boys were arrested early this morning.

The pair have been remanded in custody and are due to appear in the North Shore Youth Court on Monday 6 March 2023, charged with murder.

A black BMW sedan, wanted in relation to the incident, was located by police in Glenfield yesterday.

The victim's silver car was left undamaged, a witness to the attack's aftermath said.

He described multiple stab wounds on the body and said police were there until 1.00am conducting a scene examination.

A neighbour, Meagan Fakalago, said she visited the scene "just to show a little respect to the guy."

"It's really sad... so unnecessary," she said.

"I've lived in Beach Haven for almost nine years, it's your average neighbourhood. Things sort of happen here and there but nothing too major so this is unexpected."

Fakalago couldn't believe "over a little car accident this [attack] would be the result."