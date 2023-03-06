Golf
Ryan Fox claims top-20 finish on PGA Tour

By Guy Heveldt, 1News Sport Reporter
11:52am
Ryan Fox

Ryan Fox (Source: Getty)

Ryan Fox has proven he can contend on the PGA Tour.

In just his second Tour event, Fox surged up the leaderboard in the final round with a five-under 67 at the Arnold Palmer Invitational in Florida.

His round featured six birdies and one bogey and helped him to four-under par overall to finish in a tie for 14th.

It's a significant result for Fox who will pocket more than $500,000 but, more importantly, it's a huge confidence boost in an important stretch of tournaments.

He will now head to the lucrative Players Championship for the first time next week before he lines up his first Masters appearance next month.

Fox finished five shots behind the eventual winner of the Arnold Palmer Invitational American Kurt Kitayama.

11:52am

Ryan Fox claims top-20 finish on PGA Tour

