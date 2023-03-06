Police appeal after man dies at Wānaka mountain bike race

Police are appealing for information after a man died at the start of a Wānaka mountain bike race on Saturday.

The 58-year-old was found dead on Mototapu Road, Glendhu Bay shortly after 9am on Saturday morning.

Police said efforts were made to revive the man but he died at the scene.

Senior Sergeant Chris Brooks is asking for anyone with information to come forward.

"We know that there would have been competitors and supporters in the bike race who had travelled to Wānaka from all parts of the country," he said.

"So we are asking anyone – whether you are currently in the Wānaka area or have since returned home – who may have information to please let us know, so we can help get some answers for this man’s family."

People can call police on 105 if they have information.