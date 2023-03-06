Napier woman dies two weeks after suffering 'unexplained injuries'

A Napier woman who was hospitalised with unexplained injuries last month has died in Wellington Hospital.

Hawke’s Bay Police are investigating the death of the 46-year-old who was hospitalised on February 20, after being taken to a medical centre with serious injuries.

Police Detective Sergeant Darren Pritchard said the woman is believed to have sustained her injuries sometime between 19 and 20 February at an address on Dunlop Road, in the Onekawa industrial area.

"The woman's injuries are currently unexplained and police are working to establish exactly what has occurred," he said.

"The woman was initially treated at Hawke’s Bay Hospital, before being transferred to Wellington Hospital.

"Sadly, she passed away at Wellington Hospital on Friday, March 3.

"Police extend our condolences to her family and loved ones."

People with information that could help police have been told to contact 105, referencing file number 230222/3278.