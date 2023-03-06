New Zealand
1News

Man arrested after pedestrian struck by car in Whangārei

26 mins ago
A file image of a police officer. (Source: 1News)

A man has been arrested after a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle in Whangārei early yesterday morning.

Police say they were called to the scene after a person was found seriously injured in an "incident involving a blue Holden motor vehicle" on Rawhiti St, in Morningside, about 4.20am.

The victim sustained a serious head injury and was airlifted to Auckland Hospital, where they remain in a critical but stable condition.

A 37-year-old man is due to appear in the Whangārei District Court today charged with reckless disregard for the safety of others causing grievous bodily harm.

Police are now appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who may have witnessed or captured CCTV of the incident has been advised to call police on 105, or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

New ZealandCrime and JusticeNorthland

