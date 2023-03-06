Health
1News

Explainer: Are you burnt out?

By Aziz Al Saafin, Digital Producer
7 mins ago

Jacinda Ardern made headlines she resigned as New Zealand's Prime Minister on January 19.

She made even more headlines when she said she "didn’t have enough in the tank".

While she didn’t outright say it, her comments kicked off discussions about one word in particular – burnout.

What is burnout?

What is burnout?

What is burnout? (Source: 1News)

By definition, ‘burnout’ is "exhaustion of physical, emotional strength or motivation… usually because of prolonged stress or frustration".

According to local experts, 18% of Kiwis also no longer have "enough in the tank", and even more don’t realise it.

What are the symptoms?

What are the symptoms?

What are the symptoms? (Source: 1News)

According to Professor Jarrod Haar’s Wellbeing@Work study, there are four things to look out for.

The first is levels of exhaustion when it comes to carrying out tasks in both professional and personal life.

If you find your energy levels are fluctuating all over the place, then you are probably suffering from the first sign of burnout.

The second symptom concerns emotional distance. Specifically, it’s a feeling of a sense that any tasks you carry out are pointless.

Psychologically you can also start to feel parts of your life are worthless.

The third symptom is a loss of control in your emotional state.

And the final sign concerns cognitive stability, particularly feeling scatterbrained and forgetful.

Harr says if you check all four boxes then you’re in a high-risk category of burnout.

The symptoms of burnout.

The symptoms of burnout. (Source: 1News)

What do I do?

The prognosis is simple – switching off and getting some rest.

It’s not rocket science but according to Harr, it’s something more Kiwis are clearly finding hard to do.

New ZealandHealthEmploymentSocial Issues

SHARE

Latest

Popular

7 mins ago

Explainer: Are you burnt out?

1:19

Explainer: Are you burnt out?

26 mins ago

Man arrested after pedestrian struck by car in Whangārei

Man arrested after pedestrian struck by car in Whangārei

41 mins ago

Toblerone to drop Matterhorn mountain image from branding

Toblerone to drop Matterhorn mountain image from branding

51 mins ago

Scott Dixon third in drama-filled IndyCar season-opener

0:30

Scott Dixon third in drama-filled IndyCar season-opener

59 mins ago

Full video: National’s Luxon speaks from Auckland childcare centre

Full video: National’s Luxon speaks from Auckland childcare centre

10:30am

Heavy rain to batter lower South Island later this week

Heavy rain to batter lower South Island later this week
1
2
3
4
5
6