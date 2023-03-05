Wayward Blues given reality check in upset by Brumbies

The Brumbies have upset the Blues 25-20 in a remarkable performance in Melbourne this afternoon with neither team able to score a point in the second half.

In a repeat of one of last year’s Super Rugby Pacific semifinals, narrowly won by the Blues at Eden Park, the Brumbies took advantage of the poor Blues’ discipline which contributed to two of their players being sinbinned inside the first quarter to hold out one of the competition favourites in blistering afternoon heat at AAMI Stadium.

The first game of the third day of the competition’s “super” round did not disappoint; it was an enthralling match in which the Blues, who thrashed the Highlanders 60-20 in Dunedin last weekend, had their chances but failed to convert.

In all they gave up 17 penalties to the Brumbies’ nine and were in penalty trouble virtually from the kick-off, infringing seven times in the opening seven minutes, a horror series which led to yellow cards for wing Caleb Clarke (intentional knock on) and prop James Lay (collapsing an attacking lineout drive).

The Brumbies earned a penalty try for the latter and their driving maul, a traditional strength, had the Blues in trouble all match.

Although playing with 13 men, the Blues turned down two kickable shots at goal and their gamble paid off with hooker Ricky Riccitelli going over after a half break by Beauden Barrett.

Wing Andy Muirhead replied for the Brumbies when going over out wide as the Brumbies had a penalty advantage for another lineout maul collapse, and, when the Blues’ had the full complement of players, an outstanding Tom Robinson break and try – he beat Brumbies fullback Tom Wright on the outside – allowed the Blues to draw level.

However, another Brumbies’ try from a lineout drive – hooker Lachlan Lonergan crashing over – allowed the Australians to take a 25-20 lead to the break.

Remarkably, as mistakes and an even battle at the breakdown disrupted both sides' attacks, that was how the score would remain.

The only significant chance either team had to score in the second half came via a superb break by Blues fullback Stephen Perofeta from a midfield scrum, but centre Rieko Ioane, needing only to pass to the unmarked Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, elected to take the ball into contact and the chance was lost.

Brumbies wing Adam Muirhead celebrates at the final whistle with Ollie Sapsford. (Source: Getty)

It was a decision that provoked a momentary show of frustration from midfielder Tuivasa-Sheck, who was sharp on both sides of the ball, particularly in the first half.

Both sides had depth on the reserves bench but one of the Brumbies’ major weapons was their ability to bring on Wallabies halfback Jack White and first-five Noah Lolesio for Ryan Lonergan and Jack Debreczeni.

With both teams struggling in the heat and speed of the match, the introduction of the pair was significant and helped the Brumbies dig in for the long haul.

Blues skipper Dalton Papali’i left field after 65 minutes favouring his right arm and while the Blues earned a couple of late penalties, they struggled for territory and their last-ditch attacking foray came up short.

The Brumbies, now two from two after a good first-round win over the Waratahs, will need to be treated with caution by the rest of the competition.

Brumbies 25 (Penalty try, Andy Muirhead, Lachlan Lonergan tries; Ryan Lonergan 2 pens, con)

Blues 20 (Ricky Riccitelli, Tom Robinson tries; Beauden Barrett 2 cons, 2 pens)

Halftime: Brumbies 25-20