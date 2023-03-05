Prince Harry undiagnosed, but suggested to have ADD

Prince Harry has been told he may have Attention Deficit Disorder.

The royal, 38, has spent months opening up about his mental health struggles over the death of his mum Princess Diana and life in the spotlight, and a self-help guru has now told him he may be suffering the neurological condition.

Dr Gabor Maté, an expert in trauma and childhood development, told Harry in a paid-for question and answer session online on Sunday “Whether you like it or not, I diagnosed you with ADD. It takes one to know one, so I share that diagnosis.”

Dad-of-two Harry, who has children Archie, three, and 20-month-old Lilibet with his wife Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, 41, responded saying “Okay. Should I accept that or should I look into it?”

He also joked to Dr Maté during the NZ$37-per-ticket chat, “Thanks for the free session”.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Maté, 79, is a controversial figure who has provoked outrage due to past comments, including a comparison of Hamas to the Jewish heroes of the Warsaw Ghetto Uprising against Nazis.

The Holocaust survivor has also defended Palestinian rocket attacks on Israeli civilians and he once branded the Israeli government “terrorists”.

In the US, any doctor can diagnose a patient with ADHD – the updated NHS term for ADD, which stands for Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder.

But in Britain it must be diagnosed by a psychologist or psychiatrist, or specialist ADHD nurse.

ADHD campaigner and CEO of ADHD UK Henry Shelford told Mail Online on Sunday Harry may not have been diagnosed with the condition at school because it wasn’t recognised.

“Prince Harry left school before the year 2000 when ADHD was formally recognised for children in the UK meaning he, and many others, had an almost no chance of being identified in school," he said.

“ADHD was only recognised for adults in the UK in 2008. The conversation about ADHD and adults has been building since then but we still have a long way to go in terms of awareness and understanding of the condition.

ADVERTISEMENT

“ADHD impacts every aspect of your life. From the moment you wake up, through your day, and when you go to sleep.

“It is a very difficult condition to live with as most significantly indicated in the suicide figures, which show that adults with ADHD are five times more likely to try to take their own life than those without ADHD.”