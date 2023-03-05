Heavy rain watch issued for parts of North Island

MetService has issued a heavy rain watch for Coromandel, Bay of Plenty west of Whakatane, and Rotorua from 3pm today.

The watch is in place until 10am tomorrow, with periods of heavy rain, possible thunderstorms and downpours that may approach warning criteria forecast.

"An active trough will move onto western Bay of Plenty and Coromandel Peninsula from the east," MetService said.

"There is some uncertainty regarding the rainfall amounts."

Sunday's emojicast:



🌤️

🌤️

🌤️🌦

🌦🌤️🌦🌧️

🌤️🌧️🌧️🌧️

🌤️🌦🌧️

☁️🌧️

🌧️



🌤️🌧️

🌤️🌧️

🌤️🌧️🌧️ 🌧️

🌦🌧️

🌦🌧️🌧️

🌦🌧️☁️

☁️ — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) March 4, 2023

MetService advises people in these areas to stay up to date with forecasts, the next update expected at 9pm tonight.