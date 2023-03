A man who was missing on Rakiura Stewart Island has been found by searchers.

Manfred Herzoff, 71, has been found by searchers and is receiving medical attention, after police were concerned for his wellbeing.

Herzoff had not been seen since Friday morning, police said earlier today.

Residents and visitors to the island were earlier asked by police to report any information or sightings, and also check their properties for any sign of Herzoff.