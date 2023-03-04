Family violence puts women at greater risk of chronic illness - study

New research shows that family violence is putting New Zealand women at greater risk of suffering health issues.

A survey of 1464 women across the country found that women who have experienced intimate partner violence are three times as likely to have a mental health condition, and twice as likely to have a chronic illness.

University of Auckland associate professor Janet Fanslow said victims of intimate partner violence were more likely to report having a diagnosed mental health condition like depression, anxiety or substance abuse.

She said it was imperative that the health community began to understand partner violence as a determinant of health.

"People within health need to be equipped to identify who is in situations of acute risk and be able to refer them appropriately", Fanslow said.

"It also means we need to build and strengthen that trauma, informed care response," she added.

By ethnicity, Māori women reported the highest likelihood of any lifetime intimate partner violence at 64.1%.

