Wairoa iwi: Govt must finalise cyclone recovery plan urgently

Iwi leaders in Wairoa say it is increasingly urgent that the Government finalises its cyclone recovery plans to allow a clear path forward.

Twenty per cent of houses in the northern Hawke's Bay town have been destroyed and more than a third are uninsured.

Volunteers at Hinemihi Marae are preparing and delivering food packages for 150 people daily, with donations, thoughtful letters and humour keeping the military-like operation going as steam starts to run low.

Tātau Tātau o Te Wairoa chairman Leon Symes said that plenty of agencies want to help the people of Wairoa, but better coordination and a solid plan are a must.

He spoke earlier with Cyclone Recovery Minister Grant Robertson, telling him that housing was the top issue in the recovery process.

"Are we getting cabins? Are we getting motor homes? Are we getting flat pack homes? Are we getting 30 by 40 square houses? What is it?" he said he asked the minister.

"We've got a lot of offers out there for those that provide those, but it needs to be, yeah, coordinated and ensure that it's gonna be appropriate."

For now the trust is supplying essentials to the community on request, but it said so much more is needed to support the town and its overworked volunteers.