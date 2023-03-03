New Zealand
Cyclone Gabrielle one of NZ's worst weather disasters - NIWA

28 mins ago
Helicopters and people with boats and four wheel drives carried out many rescues from Esk Valley, near Puketapu, during Cyclone Gabrielle.Helicopters and people with boats and four wheel drives carried out many rescues from Esk Valley, near Puketapu, during Cyclone Gabrielle. (Source: NZDF)

Cyclone Gabrielle, which killed at least 11 people, will go down in New Zealand's history as one of its worst weather disasters, NIWA says.

The cyclone caused historic extreme rainfall and river flooding, catastrophic wind damage, and substantial storm surges across the North Island.

Parts of the North Island received at least 400% of their normal February rainfall, NIWA said in its monthly climate summary.

Napier saw over 600% of its normal rainfall totals in February — its third wettest month since records began.

The highest one-day rainfall total was 316mm, which was recorded in Tūtira, Hawke's Bay, on February 13.

Meanwhile, parts of the South Island were left parched, with rainfall totals below (50-79%) or well below normal (<50%), as was seen in Fiordland.

It was also the second wettest summer on record for the North Island, with the Auckland region receiving over 5.5 times its normal summer rainfall and 63% of the entire annual normal.

It was the wettest summer on record for several major centres, including Napier, Auckland, Whangārei, Gisborne and Tauranga.

It was the fifth driest summer on record for the South Island.

In addition, 18 locations saw a record or near-record high summer wind gust.

The highest wind gust was 150 km/h, and was observed at Mokohinau Islands on February 12.

