Health
1News

Roadside drug testing postponed because saliva kits 'don't exist'

By Dewi Preece, 1News Reporter
7:20am
A person drug driving (file picture).

A person drug driving (file picture). (Source: istock.com)

Random roadside drug testing was seen as a key action point in the Government's 2040 Road to Zero strategy target to reduce road deaths and injuries by 40%.

But it turns out the kits required to carry out those roadside tests simply don't exist.

In a statement, Road to Zero director Bryan Sherritt confirmed "random roadside drug testing of saliva will not be coming in from 11 March 2023, as an appropriate device could not be found following the procurement and testing process".

Associate Transport Minister Kiritapu Allan confirmed the rollback last night.

"Police have advised that through their process to identify the appropriate technology to carry out testing to a level of accuracy that can be use at the roadside, it doesn’t yet exist," she said.

The Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Act will still come into effect on March 11, meaning new offences and infringements will come into force.

But police won't have all the promised tools at their disposal.

Across the ditch, some Australian police forces do have access to saliva testing kits, although this rollback would suggest the bar set by the New Zealand authorities was higher.

"The element of the legislation in question was designed to minimise drug driver harm and we remain committed to that purpose," Allan said.

During submissions on the amendment, the Government was advised this situation could arise, with an August 2022 briefing from the police to then-incoming Police Minister - now Prime Minister - Chris Hipkins noting "challenges with implementing this legislation".

Roadside testing is still the goal, Sherritt said.

"Te Manatū Waka (Ministry of Transport) and police officials are currently developing further advice for ministers on the next steps for random roadside drug testing," he said.

"In the meantime, police will continue identifying drug drivers using their compulsory impairment test (CIT) and seek an appropriate laboratory blood test to confirm the presence or concentration level of qualifying drugs."

New ZealandCrime and JusticeTransportHealth

SHARE

Latest

Popular

17 mins ago

Muriwai residents fuming about lack of answers over future

3:16

Muriwai residents fuming about lack of answers over future

29 mins ago

Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search

Greece train crash death toll rises to 57 amid search

45 mins ago

Black Caps to play T20 series against UAE in August

Black Caps to play T20 series against UAE in August

53 mins ago

Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

0:22

Firefighters battle blaze in Hong Kong shopping district

7:55am

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near cyclone-hit Vanuatu

Magnitude 6.6 earthquake strikes near cyclone-hit Vanuatu

7:41am

Auckland traffic mayhem - why is it so bad?

4:51

Auckland traffic mayhem - why is it so bad?
1
2
3
4
5
6