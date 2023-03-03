Roadside drug testing postponed because saliva kits 'don't exist'

Random roadside drug testing was seen as a key action point in the Government's 2040 Road to Zero strategy target to reduce road deaths and injuries by 40%.

But it turns out the kits required to carry out those roadside tests simply don't exist.

In a statement, Road to Zero director Bryan Sherritt confirmed "random roadside drug testing of saliva will not be coming in from 11 March 2023, as an appropriate device could not be found following the procurement and testing process".

Associate Transport Minister Kiritapu Allan confirmed the rollback last night.

"Police have advised that through their process to identify the appropriate technology to carry out testing to a level of accuracy that can be use at the roadside, it doesn’t yet exist," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Land Transport (Drug Driving) Amendment Act will still come into effect on March 11, meaning new offences and infringements will come into force.

But police won't have all the promised tools at their disposal.

Across the ditch, some Australian police forces do have access to saliva testing kits, although this rollback would suggest the bar set by the New Zealand authorities was higher.

"The element of the legislation in question was designed to minimise drug driver harm and we remain committed to that purpose," Allan said.

During submissions on the amendment, the Government was advised this situation could arise, with an August 2022 briefing from the police to then-incoming Police Minister - now Prime Minister - Chris Hipkins noting "challenges with implementing this legislation".

Roadside testing is still the goal, Sherritt said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Te Manatū Waka (Ministry of Transport) and police officials are currently developing further advice for ministers on the next steps for random roadside drug testing," he said.

"In the meantime, police will continue identifying drug drivers using their compulsory impairment test (CIT) and seek an appropriate laboratory blood test to confirm the presence or concentration level of qualifying drugs."