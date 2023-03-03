Other Sport
1News

Hobbs sets new 100m record in heats at national championships

40 mins ago
Zoe Hobbs crosses the line in her heat for the women's 100m at the 2023 National Championships.

Zoe Hobbs crosses the line in her heat for the women's 100m at the 2023 National Championships. (Source: Supplied)

The second day of this year's track and field national championships have gotten off to a blistering start with Zoe Hobbs setting a new 100m record in her heat.

Hobbs set an Oceania Record, New Zealand Record, New Zealand residents record and New Zealand all-comers record with her 11.07s effort at Newtown Park in Wellington this morning.

The sprint pipped her previous best from last year by 0.01s but is an important mark as it is the entry standard for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Hobbs will be back in action this afternoon for the final of the event.

Other Sport

SHARE

Latest

Popular

4 mins ago

Government's debt fairness plans revealed

2:03

Government's debt fairness plans revealed

6 mins ago

Cops 'could have died' at Parliament riots - advocates

Cops 'could have died' at Parliament riots - advocates

19 mins ago

PM in cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu declares state of emergency

PM in cyclone-ravaged Vanuatu declares state of emergency

39 mins ago

Wānaka woman the first person to swim down Lake Dunstan

6:05

Wānaka woman the first person to swim down Lake Dunstan

40 mins ago

Hobbs sets new 100m record in heats at national championships

Hobbs sets new 100m record in heats at national championships

47 mins ago

Ram-raids see 465% increase in two years

Ram-raids see 465% increase in two years
1
2
3
4
5
6