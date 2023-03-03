Hobbs sets new 100m record in heats at national championships

The second day of this year's track and field national championships have gotten off to a blistering start with Zoe Hobbs setting a new 100m record in her heat.

Hobbs set an Oceania Record, New Zealand Record, New Zealand residents record and New Zealand all-comers record with her 11.07s effort at Newtown Park in Wellington this morning.

The sprint pipped her previous best from last year by 0.01s but is an important mark as it is the entry standard for the 2023 World Athletics Championships.

Hobbs will be back in action this afternoon for the final of the event.