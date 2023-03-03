Courtney Duncan getting head start on bid for fourth world title

She's already a three-time motocross world champion, but Courtney Duncan is still working hard to eliminate one of her biggest weaknesses.

The Dunedin rider heads to Europe next week for the new international season but Auckland's sand has drawn her north first.

“Over the last few years one of my weaknesses is the sand, so I’m trying to replicate the closest conditions I can,” Duncan said.

The West Auckland circuit is a far cry from the hard-packed tracks the 27-year-old is more accustomed to but with two of the six World Cups on sand this year – including the first stop in Italy at the end of March – she's determined to get a head start.

“We're racing literally in the tussocks in the dunes so its going to be really deep sand,” she explained.

“It’s completely different. You have a bit of a different bike setup, obviously techniques are completely different, the way you ride the bike and, for me, mainly the biggest thing is confidence and just getting the feel for the sand.

“If I’m going to be honest, I’m not a fan of this stuff.”

It’s just another obstacle the champion is taking in her stride as she strives to get back on top after a season blighted by injury.

But with a new crop of talented riders coming through, Duncan knows it’s only going to get tougher.

“Each year they’re getting better and better and getting closer and closer.

“They want to be a champion and they want to take you off your perch.”