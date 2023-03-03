Coronial inquiry into March 15 terror attacks adjourned to later date

The First Phase coronial inquest hearing into the March 15, 2019 Christchurch terror attacks has been adjourned to a later date.

The hearing was due to begin in May, but the Ministry of Justice is now working to confirm new dates later in the year.

It follows concerns about the volume of work needed to prepare for it, and the "need to ensure the integrity of the coronial process".

Coroner Brigitte Windley said the First Phase inquest is "critically important".

READ MORE: Coronial inquiry opened into March 15 terror attacks

ADVERTISEMENT

"For immediate whānau, it offers the hope of access to previously unavailable information," she said.

"I hope it may also offer a measure of closure.

"We all share a common goal of establishing the facts and seeking to identify recommendations or comments which may reduce the chances of similar deaths in the future.

"While it may be of little comfort, I reiterate my firm commitment to a fair and robust process that involves a full and proper exploration of all the important issues for Inquiry."