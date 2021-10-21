Coronial inquiry opened into March 15 terror attacks

A coronial inquiry has been opened into the March 15 Christchurch terror attacks.

Flowers were laid outside the Al Noor mosque as the sentencing of the mass murderer takes place. (Source: Getty)

Chief Coroner Deborah Marshall consulted with the victims' families and other interested parties prior to Thursday's announcement.



Marshall says it will allow for a more in-depth investigation into the causes of death of the victims more than two years on from the 2019 attacks.

It may also help the coroner make recommendations which may prevent similar deaths in the future.

"It’s worth noting that an inquiry must be opened before an inquest (a hearing in court where the coroner hears from witnesses in person) can be held, but a decision has yet to be made about whether an inquest will occur and what form it might take," Marshall said in a statement.



Coroner Brigitte Windley will replace Marshall as the coroner assigned to the inquiry following her decision to retire, announced earlier this year.

