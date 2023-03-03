Conspiracy theories misconstrue '15-minute city' idea

Cities where people can live a short walk from work, school and other daily essentials rather than braving traffic-clogged highways or long commutes: utopian ideal or dystopian nightmare?

In 2023, apparently, it depends on who you ask.

Some conservative commentators and conspiracy theorists are increasingly convinced the concept of a "15-minute city" — an urban design principle recently embraced by cities ranging from Paris, France to Cleveland, Ohio — is the latest nefarious plot to curtail individual freedoms.

"You won't be able to use your own car on certain roads and highways without the government's permission and consent," claimed one Instagram user in a recent video that's been liked more than 5400 times.

"You will be constantly monitored by surveillance cameras to ensure that you don't leave your designated residential zone without first being authorised to do so."

ADVERTISEMENT

But urban experts and city officials stress the idea has nothing to do with regulating people's movements or taking away other freedoms.

In some cases, they say, it's being wrongly conflated with local plans to mitigate traffic-clogged roads.

The claim

"15-minute cities" are designed to restrict people's movements, increase government surveillance and infringe on other individual rights.

The facts

The urban planning concept is simply about building more compact, walkable communities where people are less reliant on cars.

The conspiracy theories took off late last year in the United Kingdom, as the concept was conflated with an effort to impose new traffic restrictions to ease congestion in and around the famous university community of Oxford.

ADVERTISEMENT

The county government of Oxfordshire approved a system of "traffic filters" for six busy roads on which drivers will need a special permit to travel during daytime hours.

But Tony Ecclestone, spokesperson for the Oxford City Council, said the county's initiative is separate from the council's endorsement of the 15-minute cities concept, which is a key part of a city planning document it's developing.

He pointed to a fact sheet the county and city governments issued jointly in December to set the record straight.

People walk around Oxford University's campus. (Source: Associated Press)

The fact sheet states that the filters aren't physical barriers that will confine people to their local area, but instead traffic cameras that will photograph the license plates of any non-compliant drivers, who could then be subject to a fine.

Drivers will still be able to travel to any part of the city at any time, but may have to take a different route.

The 15-minute neighbourhoods proposal, meanwhile, aims to ensure that "every resident has all the essentials (shops, healthcare, parks) within a 15-minute walk of their home," the fact sheet says. The goal is to "support and add services, not restrict them".

ADVERTISEMENT

Urban planning experts credit Carlos Moreno, a professor at the University of Paris 1 Pantheon-Sorbonne, with popularising the 15-minute city concept. Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo has been one of its most visible proponents, making it a central tenet in her successful re-election campaign in 2020.

Dan Luscher, creator of The 15-Minute City, a blog devoted to the design concept, argues it's "first and foremost" about choice, not coercion.

"It is about creating neighbourhoods and cities with urban amenities close at hand, and with convenient and safe options for getting around," he wrote in an email.

"It is about enabling people to get their needs met within their own neighbourhood, not confining them to that neighbourhood.

"It is about mobility, not lockdown."

Robert Steuteville, of the Congress for the New Urbanism, a Washington DC nonprofit that advocates for walkable cities, agreed, adding the notion also isn't all that novel: most cities built before 1950, when highways and suburbs became dominant, were 15-minute cities.