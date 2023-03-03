95-year-old the oldest entrant in Auckland's Round The Bays

After a two-year hibernation, Auckland's Round The Bays is back — with tens of thousands expected to pound the pavement on Sunday morning.

You're never too old to get out and run, and Seven Sharp has found two geriatric joggers who are out to prove that point.

Round The Bays veteran Bruce Nicholls will be running again, and he's this year's oldest entrant in the race.

"It's not a race; it's an experience. I'm exhilarated by so many people taking part in it," he told Seven Sharp.

"Other people will be running at the same speed or jogging at the same speed. So sometimes, I've teamed up with them, and we've run together."

ADVERTISEMENT

Nicholls is currently 95 and will be celebrating his birthday in two months' time.

Meanwhile, on the other side of the city, 82-year-old Keith Mackinley has run in every Round The Bays since the very first in 1973.

"I love it," he said. "It's one of the occasions when Auckland does get together."

Watch the video above for the full story