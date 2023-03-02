Revealed: Auckland's most flood-damaged areas

The most flood-damaged areas in Auckland can now be revealed, with data showing the number of stickered buildings by council ward.

A red sticker means a house can no longer be used, while a yellow sticker means you can go in for a short time or into certain areas. Meanwhile, a white sticker means a house is safe to enter but has minor or unseen damage.

Across Auckland, 6905 buildings have been red, yellow or white stickered by council following a rapid assessment, either because of the January 27 floods (5455) or Cyclone Gabrielle (1450) two weeks later.

So what were the top three worst-hit areas?

Auckland's central suburbs, known as the Albert-Eden-Puketāpapa Ward, have nearly 1500 affected buildings (1486). Most are white stickered, which means light damage.

More than 600 are damaged to a level where access is restricted or prohibited — 95 red and 527 yellow.

Waitākere is in second place. This included the heavily damaged West Coast communities of Piha and Karekare, but not Muriwai. In the data, 1347 properties have been damaged and stickered in Waitākere — with 121 red stickered and 310 yellow.

North Shore is third, with more than 1000 damaged properties. According to the data, 72 have been red stickered and 527 yellow stickered.

