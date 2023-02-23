Families struggle to find accommodation after Auckland floods

Recovery agencies are working on several fronts to help those displaced by this summer's extreme weather — and that includes drawing up plans for temporary villages in Auckland, Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

The Government's Temporary Accommodation Service (TAS) said it was scoping out where such villages could be placed in Auckland, and it aimed to finalise locations next month.

"We're working with a number of government agencies and councils to identify suitable plots of land that have the right infrastructure and right access, so people can actually live there and be warm, safe and dry, and continue working and going to school."

He said similar planning would be undertaken in Tairāwhiti and Hawke's Bay.

In the short term, 1News found several families still struggling to secure accommodation, nearly four weeks after Auckland's big downpour of late January.

Jotham Alex and his father, Andre, have been struggling to find a home for weeks.

They've ended up bouncing around five different locations in the city before finding a rest home for Andre, who suffers from Huntington's disease.

The family has already used around half of a $20,000 insurance sum for rental payments.

Jotham didn't know that TAS was available.

One family which did know was the Maisuria family of Massey in West Auckland.

But even the TAS provision of a hotel was due to run out this Friday morning.

After 1News inquired, that hotel stay was extended.

TAS says it's working hard to help families and is currently supporting around 1000 Auckland households, but finding them short-term rental options is challenging.

"It is a very, very difficult supply situation, but we have lots of good contacts, and the people of Auckland are showing a lot of goodwill," Steve Watson of TAS said.

"We're struggling with supply.

"We're getting some really good support from some accommodation suppliers, but we need to keep working on that."

Insurance is also a concern for some families — Trushan Maisuria says he is waiting several days for a much-needed insurance payout, while Jotham Alex says in one case, the family insurer isn't covering the cost of one hotel stay.

In a statement, the Insurance Council told 1News that house and contents policies typically include temporary accommodation benefits.

"Ask if your insurer can pay the accommodation provider directly, although that would typically have to be arranged in advance," it said.

"Make sure you otherwise get receipts and submit these as fast as possible for reimbursement.

"Such payments can often be turned around quickly, especially if your insurer understands that your circumstances dictate that prompt reimbursement is essential.

For people who were concerned about their temporary accommodation, Watson urged them: "Talk to us.

"If they are in our accommodation, they will have a case manager, or they will be able to contact us through the telephone number.

"And they should talk to us, and we will endeavour to advise them and keep them up to date with exactly the progress of their case."