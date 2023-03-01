Rob Campbell set to be fired as EPA chair, 1News understands

Environment Minister David Parker is moving to sack Rob Campbell from his role chairing the Environmental Protection Authority, 1News understands.

Parker has written to Campbell today after the outspoken director was fired from chairing Te Whatu Ora by Health Minister Ayesha Verrall yesterday night.

RNZ and Newshub have also reported that Campbell is set to be sacked from his EPA role.

Speaking from Hawke's Bay this afternoon, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said, "there's a process in train" involving the defiant chairman.

"I understand he's having conversations with the Minister for the Environment today as he had conversations with the Minister of Health yesterday," he said.

"Clearly, there are processes that need to be followed in these sorts of circumstances.

"As I said yesterday, around the health situation, I need to allow the minister to run through the appropriate process.

"Until that process is complete, I don't think it would be appropriate or fair for me to make a comment on that. There is a process of natural justice that come into play here."

Earlier today, National and ACT called for the sacked Te Whatu Ora chairperson to also be removed from his role on the EPA.

On Sunday, Campbell took to social media site LinkedIn to express his discontent with National's Three Waters policy, calling it a “thin disguise for the dog whistle on co-governance”.

The director is subject to a code of conduct that includes provisions around public service impartiality.

On Monday, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins said the comments were "inappropriate", and on Tuesday night, Verrall announced she no longer had confidence Campbell could exercise "the political neutrality necessary for his role" chairing Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ.

— Additional reporting by Cushla Norman