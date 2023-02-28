Health NZ chair tight-lipped after PM criticises political post

Te Whatu Ora (Health NZ) chair Rob Campbell, who has been criticised for making political comments, is now staying tight-lipped on the issue.

On Sunday, Campbell vented on social media about the National Party's Three Waters policy. In the process, breaking rules on political neutrality.

Campbell, who is also the chair of the Environmental Protection Authority, is being spoken to by the health and environment ministers as a result.

He is subject to a code of conduct that includes provisions around public service impartiality.

In his post, Campbell critiqued National’s water reform policy on LinkedIn, calling it a "thin disguise for the dog whistle on co-governance".

"Christopher Luxon might be able to rescue his party from stupidity on climate change, but rescuing this from a well he has dug himself might be harder."

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins called his comments “inappropriate” in a media conference on Monday.

National’s public service spokesperson Simeon Brown said Campbell’s conduct had been "appalling". Meanwhile, the ACT Party called for him to be sacked.

"What is at stake is the integrity of New Zealand’s public service. If Campbell’s behaviour goes unpunished, the rest of the public service is let down," leader David Seymour said.

Speaking to Newshub, Campbell doubled down on his comments yesterday.

He said that there was a "big difference between being ‘politically impartial’ and being ‘politically neutered’".

But today, Campbell told 1News he would not make any further comments while in discussion with ministers.

Last year, the Te Whatu Ora - Health NZ chair strayed into another political matter by backing Green MP Chloe Swarbrick's proposed law aimed at reducing alcohol harm.