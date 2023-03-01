Mt Vic limo ride a 'pretty nice way to celebrate' – Wagner

Black Caps paceman Neil Wagner has confirmed the traditional post-Wellington Test victory limousine ride up Mt Victoria involving the team's bowler and wicketkeeper took place yesterday, and 'a couple' of drinks were enjoyed.

Wagner's dismissal of England's James Anderson at the Basin Reserve secured one of the most dramatic Test wins in recent memory - New Zealand becoming just the fourth team to win after being asked to bat again. The victory was just the second by one run in Test history.

It sparked jubilant scenes among the home team and fans, with New Zealand securing a one-all series result after England easily won the first Test in Tauranga and dominated the first few days in the capital.

After Kane Williamson's defiant second-innings knock of 132, backed up by half-centuries to Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Daryl Mitchell and Tom Blundell, Wagner helped lead the final-day charge to an unlikely victory, taking 4-62, including the final wicket of Anderson, caught down the leg side by Blundell.

After plenty of celebrations at the ground, Wagner, Blundell and the rest of the bowlers then took the traditional trip up Mt Victoria.

"Pretty nice tradition, it's something that's been around for ages, a pretty nice way to celebrate," Wagner told Breakfast.

"It was equally nice to sit with the families, our teammates and also having a beer with the English team in the changing room afterwards was pretty nice too. Get around them too and celebrate a pretty awesome series."

He later admitted 'a couple' of drinks were had on the trip, as the players basked in a famous victory - "an awesome team performance".

"Yesterday was just one of those where it fell our way and happened, and just nice to contribute to the team in which ever way," he said of his four-wicket haul and lengthy afternoon spell.

Wagner said the win was built on the second innings "graft" of Williamson, Latham, Conway, Mitchell and Blundell.

"It set up us nicely, and yesterday was pretty amazing how it just all unfolded. A pretty special team performance."